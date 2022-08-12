Beloved Lawrenceville attorney shot to death, his office set on fire by client's ex, police say

The suspect was the husband of a woman that Attorney Doug Lewis was representing in the couple’s divorce.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A contentious divorce case ended in homicide and arson at the law offices of one of the divorce attorneys late Wednesday afternoon.

Popular, beloved Lawrenceville Attorney Doug Lewis was shot to death inside his own law office. His offices were then set on fire.

It turns out Lewis had been representing a woman in a divorce case and police said it was the woman’s husband who went after Lewis.

Lewis’ law offices, along Stone Mountain Street in Lawrenceville, were set on fire and severely damaged late. Then, inside firefighters found Lewis’ body.

The suspect was the husband of a woman that Lewis was representing in the couple’s divorce.

“It’s pretty brazen. It’s kind of out of the blue," Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker said.

Lt. Parker said Lewis was in his law offices by himself when a man named Allen Tayeh walked in and shot Lewis. Then, he used gasoline to set the offices on fire.

Tayeh’s wife had been suing him for divorce. And Lewis represented Tayeh’s wife in the divorce.

Lewis’ family, friends and colleagues are in shock and grief.

"I’m going to miss him," Lewis' Colleague Attorney Phil McCurdy said. "He had a great sense of humor and a very quick wit."

McCurdy added he never heard him raise his voice and never saw him treat anyone except with respect.

Lewis and his client in the divorce case had been scheduled to meet Tayeh back in court next week for a hearing.

Outside the burning law offices, police said it was a witness who led them to Tayeh, nearby. He himself had been burned.

"He did have a firearm on him... that had spent cartridges in the cylinders," Lt. Parker said. "And there were gas cans and an odor of gasoline around the area as well."

Lewis was in law practice for 30 years. He was married with three children.

Kristina Weaver got to know Lewis and his family on the ball fields when all their children were young.

"And he was just the nicest guy. He was the nicest guy," Weaver said. "He is well known in the family court community especially. I think he mainly dealt with divorce cases and things like that... it's just really sad."

Another close friend, Jesse Kent, and a former law partner of Lewis said Doug was a dedicated family man who cherished his wife and children.

"Rarely did a day pass that he didn't mention them or how proud he was of them. Doug was a joy to be around; he was the standard that all lawyers, including me, aspired to be," Kent said. "His absence was felt the moment he left us and the legal profession will never be the same without him."

Tayeh is now being charged with malice murder and arson.