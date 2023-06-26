Police say they are searching for these Lawrenceville car dealership fraudsters

This is what we know

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville authorities are searching for two men they say worked for a used car dealership and ran an elaborate scheme to pocket people's deposits.

Since February, Lawrenceville Police Department investigators have been following up on complaints made about Auto Star located at 220 Scenic Highway. Customers reported the business claiming they were being defrauded by the car dealership.

After interviewing people and looking into more than a dozen reports, detectives said the scheme was rooted in two employees who were defrauding customers out of thousands of dollars.

According to police, Alexander Weigard, 27, and Ibrahim Ali, 30, would act as if they were the managers of the business. They would ask customers for a down payment on a vehicle and collect the cash, telling the customers they would have to return the following day to wrap up the loan process. When the clients would return to the dealership, Weigard and Ali would say their loan application was denied and refused to refund the down payment -- citing it as company policy.

Detectives said the two would pocket the cash instead.

Evidence shows that the two men would never complete loan paperwork or start the loan process and would actually convince customers to come to the dealership via social media through fake company accounts including Atlanta Highline Motors and Atlanta Motor Source, investigators said.

Police informed the owners of Auto Star about the complaints and investigation and both Weigard and Ali were fired. Officers obtained warrants for their arrest but the two remain on the run, according to LPD.