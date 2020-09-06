Lawrenceville city council approves new distillery to join Depot area

Third Rail Distillery would become the third alcohol maker to join the district.

Another may soon join the Depot area in Lawrenceville after the city council approved a special permit for Third Rail Distillery to move forward with its plans for development.

According to Third Rail Distillery, the craft distillery and tasting room will be located at the intersection of North Clayton Street and Seaboard Airline railroad down the street from Slow Pour Brewing.

"This has been a long process with the Covid-19 shutdown. Probably for the best with the current financing environment," the owners wrote on their Facebook page. "Third Rail Distillery is looking forward to becoming a project the City of Lawrenceville will be proud of."

The below image is the current conceptual drawing for the distillery. The proposed site is currently a concrete block storage building with a loading dock according to city documents.

According to the city, the applicant is proposing a building height of 50 feet, and an additional 1,520 square feet of floor area, in addition to the existing 3,240 square foot building. The proposal also shows the installation of a grain silo that will be utilized as a monument sign.

This will be the third business of this type in the area, with Slow Pour Brewing Company already open. Beer Republic Brewing, LLC (aka Iron Shield) opening in July.

After getting the okay from the city, Third Rail Distillery staff wrote on their Facebook page over the weekend that they were still working on getting financing for building renovations.

The post went on it say:

"Times are tough and banks are focusing on keeping the existing small businesses afloat, as they should. Keep visiting our page for updates on our progress. Thanks for all your support, Third Rail"

