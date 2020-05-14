Lawrenceville continues to light the town blue for National Police Week

The City has been selling blue light bulbs for several weeks to honor front line workers fighting the coronavirus.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Lawrenceville continues to light it blue this week as they honor National Police Week.

The city's Renasant Bank began selling the blue bulbs last month to highlight the efforts of first responders and healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Blue light bulbs are still available at the Hurrican Shoals Branch for $10 starting Friday. Proceeds from the light bulbs will benefit the Lawrenceville Police Benevolent Fund.

The city launched the #LightLawrencevilleBlue movement last year in support of its law enforcement officers. The campaign was designed to heighten awareness and to create a sense of solidarity for National Police Week which runs May 10th through the 16th. Last year, the city completely sold out of blue light bulbs.

Residents are asked to submit a photo of your home with your blue bulbs and use the hashtag #LightLawrencevilleBlue and #LightItBlue on Instagram.

