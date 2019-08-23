LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Without the need for an election, Lawrenceville residents know who their new mayor will be.

No one chose to run in opposition to Still during Lawrenceville's municipal election period which was from Monday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Still said he is excited to step into this new role.

"It was a lot of prayer because you can't go into it lightly," he said.

"It's a little humbling that I'm going in unopposed and I know that I have to do a good job."

Still has deep roots in Lawrenceville. He told 11Alive that he was born in Gainesville, but spent the majority of his life in Lawrenceville.

After graduating with a business degree from the University of Georgia, Still went home to work at the family business, the Home Weekly which is now the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Still has worked with the Downtown Development Authority since 2012 before being elected to the city council in 2016.

As mayor, Still said that he wants to continue to bridge racial and social gaps in Lawrenceville.

"I try to be respectful of everyone and I know what I look like," he says.

"I look like an old white guy in his 50's and that's not exactly the coolest thing to be right now or in the future because I'm a minority. I don't want people to judge me based on how I look."

In 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that Lawrenceville is 37.7 percent White alone (not Hispanic or Latino), 34.7 percent Black or African-American and 22 percent Hispanic or Latino.

Still said that he has worked with local black residents to have conversations about race and community needs.

RELATED: Gwinnett Chair Nash will not seek re-election

Still also told 11Alive that he will push to see more development in Lawrenceville including more quality housing for people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and improved transportation for residents.

"We've got a lot of new development going on with the new fine arts school and we're really excited to work alongside the board of education on that," he said.

Still also said that he is looking forward to the continued development of the $200 million project at the South Lawn that will include housing and shopping.

Councilman Still will take over for the current Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson who has been in office for the last nine years.

RELATED: Lawrenceville mayor will not seek re-election

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

***

'A legacy project built from a million dreams' | Lawrenceville breaks ground on new arts center

Brunch Bill referendum passes in Lawrenceville