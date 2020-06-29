Lawrenceville crash leaves one man dead

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors in this collision, according to Gwinnett County Police.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a Lithonia man is now dead following a Saturday night crash in Lawrenceville.

On June 27 around 8:30 pm, officers assigned to the South Precinct were dispatched to an injury crash on Oak Road near Tony Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a black Toyota Camry southbound on Oak Road in a curve just north of Tony Drive. The Toyota Camry veered into the northbound lane and struck a white Lexus RX350 head-on.

The victim died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Lexus was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors in this collision.

