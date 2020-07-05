Lawrenceville creates a center to help vulnerable residents during COVID-19

The Lawrenceville Response Center will help residents with shelter and food insecurities, as well as income loss recovery.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville's response to the coronavirus is now up and running, offering short-term emergency assistance to residents.

City council members, alongside Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, approved an agreement with Impact46, Inc. to create the Lawrenceville Response Center (LRC) at the April 27th meeting.

"We've been talking about plans for this type of operation since last year," explained City Manager, Chuck Warbington. "COVID-19 has just sped up the induction of it."

According to city officials, the LRC will initially operate as an emergency intake center and will be developed into a long-term sustainability model for services to vulnerable residents. The LRC will refer families to industry leaders in the following areas: Homelessness prevention, income loss recovery, and food distribution.

“Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to bring together key players during unprecedented times,” says Mayor David Still. “Now is the time to think outside the box and consider new ways to approach existing challenges and respond to the needs of our community. The LRC shows great promise and the City Council and I fully support it.”

The City of Lawrenceville has designated $125,000 in matching funds toward this project in the 2020 calendar year. Lawrenceville residents who have lost their job and/or are housing insecure as a result of COVID-19 are eligible for referral assistance and should visit lawrencevilleresourcecenter.com to complete intake forms.

