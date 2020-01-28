LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Downtown Lawrenceville has gone online with the launch of its new website and Instagram page. The accounts are designed to guide visitors through dining and shopping options, as well as events coming to the area.

The website features different categories including activity, apparel, beauty, decor, jewelry, and food/drink. The page also allows visitors to filter through businesses by hours of operation.

You can find the corresponding Instagram account at @The_DTL. There you can view photos and aerial videos of the downtown district, as well as updates about events and businesses.

