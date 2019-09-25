LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A group of Lawrenceville residents is protesting a new development coming to their neighborhood.

Homeowners in the Avington Glen subdivision are protesting the construction of a new gas station development at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Glenbrook Cove Connector.

Members of the Avington Glen home owner's association board created a Change.org petition asking Gwinnett County officials to "vote on another non-health-threatening business."

The Avington Glen residents are concerned about cancer risks associated with benzene found in gasoline vapors that can come from the new gas station.

"Living near gas stations may increase cancer risks from gasoline vapors containing a number of toxic chemicals," the petition said.

The Gwinnett County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development of the New Hope Express, LLC gas station at a September meeting.

According to a rezoning application from the Gwinnett County Planning Division, the new gas station will consist of 20 gas pumps and retail space.

Zoning records show that the Avington Glen subdivision is approximately half of a mile from the new gas station development.

Avington Glen's homeowner's association President Timothy Milton told 11Alive that this gas station will have a negative effect on the community.

"We just don't want a gas station that we believe could ultimately believe to health problems down the road," he said.

"The benzene chemicals can probably harm us down the road."

Neighborhood petitioners are likening this gas station development to the BD Bard case in Covington and Sterigenics case in Smyrna where residents were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals released in the air.

RELATED: Cancer-causing chemical in 2 Georgia communities leads to more cases of cancer, experts say

The CDC says benzene "is a widely-used chemical from both natural processes and human activities."

According to the CDC, long-term exposure to high levels of benzene in the air can cause leukemia. The International Agency for Research on Cancer and the EPA have determined that benzene can cause cancer in humans.

The CDC says, "outdoor air contains low levels of benzene from service stations, tobacco smoke, and automobile exhaust."

Avington Glen's homeowner's association President Timothy Milton said that he and other board members met with the Gwinnett County planning commissioner.

"We're recommending that they put something other than a gas station like a professional park."

Milton also told 11Alive that he and other homeowners are concerned about the possibility of an increase in crime and traffic associated with the gas station.

11Alive reached out to the gas station developer New Hope Express and Commissioner Tommy Hunter's office but did not receive comment.

