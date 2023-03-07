Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County raising awareness of affordable housing resources

According to a release, that includes a Homeowner Resource Center opening this month and a housing expo on July 15.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County and the City of Lawrenceville are trying to spread the message that resources are available for those in the area seeking affordable housing.

The Homeowner Resource Center will be operated through the Gwinnett Housing Corporation. The release described its mission as "preserving homeownership in Gwinnett County by providing home rehabilitation and foreclosure prevention counseling."

It will also be a hub for connecting people to down payment assistance programs that exist for first-time home buyers, housing counselors certified by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and nonprofit affordable housing developers and lenders.

The housing expo will be held at Central Gwinnett High School on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 20 housing providers on site.

"Families facing eviction, wishing to learn about the homeownership opportunities and down payment assistance programs, or needing financial help with home repairs will all be able to learn about available programs and apply on-site," said Lejla Prljaca, the executive director of the Lawrenceville Housing Authority.

The city and county also point to the Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) which "focuses on rehab and code violation mitigation for owner-occupied properties" through assistance with the contracting process. Lawrenceville additionally has a $100,000 grant that will be available to help families fix housing-related health hazards that can include radon gas, mold, asbestos and lead-based paint.