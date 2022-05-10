Fire scorches Lawrenceville family's home

Fire officials said multiple family pets were removed from the home and one person is being evaluated by EMS.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A fire ripped through the back of a Lawrenceville family's home Wednesday.

Gwinnett County firefighters were able to get the flames under control at the home at the 2600-block of Kings Circle NW.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the home shortly before 5:30 p.m. after firefighters got the flames under control. You can see the back of the home completely charred and scorched by the flames.

Gwinnett Fire has not yet said what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.