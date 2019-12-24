LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Rotary Clubs of Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Duluth and Gwinnett Sunrise came together on Friday afternoon to dedicate an International Peace Poll on the Lawrenceville Lawn.

The dedication ceremony for the Rotary International Peace Pole highlighted the purpose of Rotary Clubs across the nation with its message of peace.

“Lawrenceville is honored to have this Peace Pole in our City on behalf of the four Gwinnett Rotary Clubs involved,” said Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson. “The Peace Pole offers a universal message of peace for all people and promotes the City’s vision for being an inclusive community that celebrates the diverse and rich cultures that reside in Gwinnett and the Greater Atlanta area.”

According to the City of Lawrenceville, the Peace Pole is an internationally recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family living in peace. Each Peace Pole bears the message, “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four sides.

The four languages featured on the Lawrenceville Pole include English, Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese. During Friday's ceremony, four representatives spoke the phrase, 'May peace prevail on earth' in the inscribed languages.

There are tens of thousands of Peace Poles in nearly every country in the world dedicated as monuments to peace. The city says that the location of the Lawrenceville Lawn is significant as it is the primary gathering spot for community engagement activities.

