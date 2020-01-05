Lawrenceville man missing since Wednesday

Gwinnett County Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding the missing 39-year-old.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for 39-year-old David Minter who was reported missing on April 29.

According to police, his family has not been able to reach him since Wednesday. Minter is 5’06 in height and weighs 135 pounds. He wears glasses and has tattoos on both of his upper arms.

He was last seen at his house on Vallecito Court in Lawrenceville and may be driving a 2004 silver Acura RL with Georgia tag DZL766 displayed on it.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Missing Person: David Minter 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

