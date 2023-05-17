54-year-old man fighting for his life after getting shot while on moped

Officers were dispatched to Five Forks Trickum Road and Old Snellville Highway after several people called in saying they heard gunshots in the area.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 54-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot several times while riding his moped on his way to work. Lawrenceville Police Department investigators are now trying to figure out who shot him.

Police said the man was shot last Friday, May 12, at 11:30 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to Five Forks Trickum Road and Old Snellville Highway after several people called in saying they heard gunshots in the area. When police got there, they found the man in the street and he had been shot several times, according to authorities.

The man was on his way home from work, riding his moped when someone shot him multiple times, investigators said. He was rushed to the hospital where, as of Wednesday, he is still in critical condition, police said, adding that he did not appear to have any enemies.

Authorities are now trying to understand what led up to the shooting and who may have fired the shots. Anyone with information is urged to call Lawrenceville Police Detective J. Woods at 770-670-5122 or email them at JWoods@LawrencevillePd.com.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.