LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Lawrenceville Police Headquarters is now named after its longest-serving police chief, Randy Johnson.

Johnson served as the police chief for 21 years and served Lawrenceville for over 30 years.

He joked when speaking to us that usually when a building is named after someone they're dead.

"I told them most of these things are for people that have passed on. And I said I hope y'all don't know something I don't know," Johnson said.

Before the building open in 2010, Johnson oversaw all the details that went into the building.

"I never imagine that they would consider naming this building after me," Johnson said.

Earlier this year Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson said that she wanted to honor the former Police Chief for the time he spent serving the city.

"I just really appreciate the times, when I know, that Randy has spent 24, 48 hours trying to solve a case so that the City of Lawrenceville could be protected," Mayor Johnson said.

In 2015, Johson was honored as Georgia's Chief of the year by the Georgia Association of Chief of Police.

He later on retired in 2018.

