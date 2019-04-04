LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — It's not uncommon for Lawrenceville police to get a gift or a sweet note sent to the department.

But, this week was a little different for the police department.

"On Twitter, one of our followers sent us a message, and she explained it was her mission to send personal thank you letters to officers," Lt. Jake Parker said.

That person goes by the name of Kim, who is the founder of Thankful for our Heroes in Blue. She lives in Gilbert, Arizona.

The mission is simple, send a handwritten letter for every officer to show her appreciation.

"For someone to take the time out and write 70, 80 handwritten letters and put that much emotion and you can see that they genuinely care about it, I mean, that's amazing," Officer Christopher Carey said.

There are over 70 officers on the Lawrenceville Police Department; each received a thank you note.

"It makes me feel like I am honored and respected and have a duty to protect all the other lives," Officer Michael Peterson said.

