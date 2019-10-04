LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Monday, Lawrenceville Police Department received a tip from an anonymous caller, who got a call from pretending to be from the Division of Family and Children Services.

"They were trying to elicit information about their name, and their personal information like a birthday," Lt. Jake Parker said.

For Lt. Parker the scam sounded familiar. Recently, the police department has been receiving tips about different phone scams.

"It's in the same vein as the other frauds, scams, and attempts to elicit information, but we never heard anyone represent themselves as a DFACS worker," Lt. Parker said.

Lt. Parker says that usually, DFACS will not make calls asking people for their information. The person who alerted police to the call said the call came from a 470 area code, which Lt. Parker says it's common to get a scam call from an area code that looks familiar.

He advises people not to answer a call from a number that's not familiar to you. Agencies like DFACS will not make calls to phish for information.

