LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville could soon join the rest of Gwinnett County to allow brunchers to get their cocktail fix earlier on Sundays.

If the Brunch Bill Referendum passes, that means restaurants in Lawrenceville will be able to serve alcohol at 11 a.m. instead of 12:30 p.m.

Gwinnett County passed an identical law last November, one of more than 50 communities to ask the question on the general election ballot. All of those referendums passed. But Gwinnett's rules don't apply within Lawrenceville city limits because those changes must be voted on by each municipality.

RELATED: Cheers! | Here's which cities passed Georgia's 'brunch bill' measure

According to the Georgia Restaurant Association this could mean that local restaurants could earn around an extra $500 per Sunday, gaining them a extra $25,000 per year.

Karen Bremer with the Georgia Restaurant Association says, some restaurants that are in areas where the referendum passed in November claim to make more than an extra $500 every Sunday.

Early voting for the Brunch Bill Referendum in Lawrenceville has only brought out over 100 voters.

If the referendum passes it will go into effect April 1.

Lawrenceville City Hall will be open until 7pm for voters.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.