Lawrenceville property owners encouraged to give feedback on new zoning ordinance

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — City of Lawrenceville leaders tabled the final draft of the new Zoning Ordinance due to the removal of the public hearing portion of the meeting in accordance with Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place guidelines.

City council members have now made the draft ordinance available for public comment before and during the May 20 City Council meeting.

“The City’s Zoning Ordinance hasn’t had a complete rewrite in 15 years,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager.

The City of Lawrenceville’s zoning ordinance was first published in 1971, and has been amended several times, and rewritten in 1978, 2000 and 2005.

Owners of property within the City limits are encouraged to view the draft version of the new Zoning Ordinance and offer feedback by email to planning@lawrencevillega.org or in person at the May 20th City Council Meeting.

