LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Lawrenceville is doing their part to help with the American Red Cross blood shortage. The city hosted a blood donation drive at the Lawrenceville Public Works building on Tuesday afternoon to help with efforts to stabilize local and regional blood supplies.

The American Red Cross normally keeps a three-day supply of all blood types stored in case of emergencies. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

WXIA

Lisa Sherman with the City of Lawrenceville says these type of initiatives are about promoting community involvement, “we just really want to do our part as a city....there is always a need for blood donations, so it is very important to us locally, as well."

The next blood donation drive in Lawrenceville will be on August 4 at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church off of Duluth Highway.

American Red Cross has extended its call for help through the end of next month.

