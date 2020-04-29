Lawrenceville restaurant delivers 1500 meals to Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Universal Joint Lawrenceville marks a milestone and its initiative to feed front line workers.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Universal Joint Lawrenceville recently surpassed a huge milestone in its effort to local medical staff, delivering over 1,500 meals in 3 weeks to staff at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

While many restaurants have partnered with organizations to feed first responders, UJ Lawrenceville is raising the money for meals and delivering them all on their own. Restaurant owner, Bruce Kennedy says that as of Wednesday, they have received enough donations to feed medical staff through the end of next week.

"I just knew we had such a loyal customer base that they would help us make this successful," explained Kennedy.

The popular local spot has received so much support that they have been able to make 70 meals a day for medical staff, with enough donations to feed hospital staff through the end of next week.

Kennedy said that when he decided to commit to this, he wanted to make sure he was preparing the meals and delivering them the proper way.

"Nurses and doctors are on the go, so they need something they can grab. I also wanted to make sure when I delivered it, they knew I was taking every precaution to keep myself and them safe," added Kennedy.

The restaurant owner says that when they prepare the meals, they start by bleaching their bar.

“Then we saran wrap it and get gloved up and masked on before touching the food," said Kennedy. "I deliver the meals in the back of my car and just pop the trunk so that the staff and I don't have to touch come into contact."

Customers can order a meal to be delivered to the hospital when they buy food. The bagged meals for the hospital include a deli sandwich, potato chips, and fruit. UJ is also writing all of their donor's names on the bag donated, as well as on their new 'Wall of Thanks'.

"This was never about money. I'm losing money right now. But I can tell you one thing, my brand is stronger than it ever was," added Kennedy.