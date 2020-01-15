LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed an officer-involved shooting in the county seat of Gwinnett.

According to a breaking report from the state investigative agency, Lawrenceville Police Department called them in to investigate the shooting. However, at this time, the GBI hasn't released any specifics on the shooting itself or who was injured.

Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker confirmed the shooting happened at 165 Scenic Highway. The address belongs to a Wendy's restaurant near the highway's intersection with Clayton Street. This is a little more than a half-mile from Lawrenceville's downtown square.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said this is the third officer-involved shooting they've been requested to investigate since the start of the year.

Law enforcement agencies statewide typically call in the GBI to investigate independently when their officers are involved in a shooting. The GBI then turns its findings over to a district attorney in the region for any possible charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

