SUWANEE, Ga. — Wayne Baxter and Joe Dreher will open Monkey Wrench Brewing this summer in Suwannee, Georgia. It's one of the few microbreweries in Suwanee. Gwinnett is hopeful to extend microbreweries into unincorporated parts of the county soon.

According to the Brewpub Association, microbreweries and pubs added nearly $80 billion to the economy in 2017 alone. For Baxter and Dreher, the microbrewery will be more than a hang-out spot.

"This is now going to be a nice gathering spot for families and people in the area," Baxter said.

Suwannee was a no brainer for the two business partners because of the environment and the people in town. Since Monkey Wrench Brewing got started in 2011, they have always had a connection to the city through its beer festival. They feel the city is already prepared.

"The zoning is already set, so it makes it a lot easier," Baxter said.

Recently, Gwinnett County has amended it's Unified Development Ordinance. Like Suwanee and Lawrenceville, the county now has zoning requirements and definitions for microbreweries and brewpubs.

"We're still catching up with the European tradition where every corner has its own flavor, like it has its own restaurants," Dreher said.

As Wayne and Joe prepare to open the doors to Monkey Wrench Brewing, they are confident they will see more places like theirs grow across the area.

