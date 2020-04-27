LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Every Wednesday night, professional actors will take the stage in downtown Lawrenceville and all you have to do to tune in is log-on.

Aurora Theatre has extended its interactive, digital series to include Cyber Stage – a play reading event – from professional actors of the Aurora Apprentice program. The series will be presented digital every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Curated and directed by Associate Artistic Director Justin Anderson, the event will feature original plays presented and experienced live in virtual settings. Performances will be followed with a Q&A between the cast and virtual audience members. Each play reading will be hosted one-time only, so interested viewers can claim their FREE ticket online and reserve a seat – space is limited.

The local theatre is also hosting several other ongoing events as apart of their digital series including Cody’s Crafting Corner, Aurora Storytime and Friday Funday.

Digital Series 2020: April 28 - May 31

Cody’s Crafting Corner - Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cyber Stage - Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Aurora Storytime - Thursday at 11 a.m.

Friday Funday - Friday at 2 p.m.

Each event will be posted on the website, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram at designated times with the exception of Cyber Stage.

While the performances and activities are free, voluntary contributions help keep Aurora strong during these uncertain times. Donations will be accepted here.

