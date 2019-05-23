LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Tawyna Gilovanni is the first woman to promoted to a command staff position in the Lawrenceville Police Department.

"The expectation was not really in the box that I had planned. But this came open, and the rest is history," Captain Gilovanni said.

For 13 years, Gilovonni has been serving in the Lawrenceville Police Department. Before her promotion, she worked in the special victims unit and spent ten years in the criminal investigations division for Lawrenceville PD.

"It was already known to me when I started here. I look around, and there were no females in supervision here," Captain Gilovanni said.

Around 70 officers are serving Lawrenceville PD, Gilovanni is one of six women in the department.

Gilovanni says during her time at Lawrenceville PD; she has seen lower, so she feels they are moving forward.

Gilovanni isn't the first women in her family to serve in law enforcement; her mother served as a police officer back in the 1950s and 1960s. She hopes that progress for women continues.

"She always wanted these types of things to happen for women and this is something she is very excited about," Captain Gilovanni said.

Gilovanni admits she wanted to see this happen as well since she started as an officer in her hometown Lawrenceville, but never expected it to be her.

"I wanted to inspire others. I can tell you that this alone, in itself, inspires the women here, and I know that because they've come to me and voiced that," Gilovanni said.

