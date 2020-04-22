Light Lawrenceville Blue in honor of frontline heroes

City of Lawrenceville asks citizens to light it blue for first responders.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Lawrenceville is encouraging its citizens to light the city blue, beginning April 26, in support of first responders & healthcare workers.

The city is offering blue light bulbs for purchase at the Renasant Bank for $10 starting Friday. Proceeds from the light bulbs will benefit the Lawrenceville Police Benevolent Fund.

The city launched the #LightLawrencevilleBlue movement last year in support of its law enforcement officers. The campaign was designed to heighten awareness and to create a sense of solidarity for National Police Week which runs May 10th through the 16th. Last year, the city completely sold out of blue light bulbs.

Residents are asked to submit a photo of your home with your blue bulbs and use the hashtag #LightLawrencevilleBlue and #LightItBlue on Instagram.

