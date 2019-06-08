LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County is expected to welcome upwards of 2,500 people Tuesday evening at their Lilburn’s National Night Out. The Lilburn Police Department are hosting the area event for the 10th year in a row.
The nationwide campaign is designed to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This year’s free event will be held at the Plaza Las Americas from 6pm to 8:30pm. The event will be held outside and food will be available for purchase inside the mall. Attendees will be able to see a variety of vehicles, learn about public safety issues, and view a K9 demonstration.
Agencies scheduled to attend, in addition to the Lilburn Police Department, include:
- Duluth Police Department
- Norcross Police Department
- Lawrenceville Police Department
- Snellville Police Department
- Suwanee Police Department
- Georgia State Patrol
- Georgia's Motor Carrier Compliance
- Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
- Gwinnett County Police
- Gwinnett County School Police
- Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office
Participating groups hope the event strengthens neighborhood spirit and builds stronger relationships between residents and local law enforcement.
