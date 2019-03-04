LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Boulder Creek Coffee is taking steps to go green.

Starting Tuesday, the local shop is welcoming people to bring in a bucket and pick up coffee grounds.

"We throw out so many coffee grounds a day. When I was younger, we used them all the time whether it be compost or whether it be our own beauty products," said Carrie Morgan, general manager of Boulder Creek Coffee.

RELATED: Gwinnett Stripers eliminate plastic straws and cups at Coolray Stadium

Morgan learned eco-friendly habits from her father who was a landscaper and now a rain harvester. When she started at Boulder Creek Coffee just a few months ago, she wanted to launch a green initiative.

"We had a couple of people who would come in and take coffee grounds, so I said let's go public with this," Morgan said.

RELATED: Strawberries, spinach among produce with most pesticide residue, study finds

The shop is also encouraging guest to reuse coffee sleeves and bring in their cups. On Earth Day they will have a special for guest who brings in their coffee cups.

Morgan says the shop will continue to come up with more ways to save the environment; this is just a start.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.