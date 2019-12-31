LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Logan McCaskill Jr. is missing after traveling to Gwinnett County from South Carolina.

Gwinnett County Police are asking for help in finding the 43-year-old.

According to police, McCaskill came to the Lawrenceville, Georgia area from Yemassee, South Carolina with his father, who was making deliveries for the Allied Moving Company.

When McCaskill's father went inside to pick up paperwork, McCaskill disappeared.

According to police, McCaskill left his medication, wallet and phone in the truck. He has several conditions that require him to take the medication daily police said.

He's described as 5'8" and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Allied Moving sweatshirt in the area of 750 Progress Industrial Blvd. in Lawrenceville.

Anone who sees him is asked to call Gwinnett County PD at 770-513-5300. Tips can also be made to CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

Gwinnett County PD

Want more Lawrenceville news? LIKE our Facebook page and click on MyLawrencevilleNews.com.

MORE HEADLINES:

Missing in Georgia: Have you seen them?

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!