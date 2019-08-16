GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after a fire involving a two-story home with several children inside.

Officials said the fire happened Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Rockmill Court southwest of Lawrenceville, Georgia. The victim, who hasn't yet been named, was pulled from the home and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gwinnett Fire said there were about 11 people in the home at the time of the fire and eight of them were children. No other person was injured; though, the house where the fire happened was almost completely destroyed. The blaze also caused damage to a neighboring home.

The fire department is still working to determine how the fire started and hasn't released info on where in the home investigators believe the fire started.

