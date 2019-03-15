GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Bogey, an American pit bull mix, and Sassy, a domestic short haired feline, are waiting at Gwinnett County Animal Welfare to find their forever homes.

My Lawrenceville News powered by 11Alive has partnered with the animal shelter to highlight these pets. This weekend only, Bogey and Sassy are available for free adoptions.

Dorjan Williams

The adoption fees at the animal welfare center are usually $30 for cats and $45 for dogs, plus a $25 mandatory microchip.

Also, be sure to check out their St. Pitty's Day event on Saturday, March 16. All Pit mixes will be free during the event.

