GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Bubba, a pit bull/Australian cattle dog mix, and Anubis, a domestic short hair feline, are waiting at the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare to find their forever homes. Bubba is very energetic and loving. He makes frequent visits to the senior living facility and serves as a great companion to many of the senior citizens. Anubis the cat is very friendly and loves to purr and cuddle.

My Lawrenceville News powered by 11Alive has partnered with the animal shelter to highlight these pets. This weekend only, Bubba and Anubis are available for free adoptions.

Dorjan Williams

The adoption fees at the animal welfare center are usually $30 for cats and $45 for dogs, plus a $25 mandatory microchip.