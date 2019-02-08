GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — You would never know Han is almost eight years old by his playful personality. Han already knows how to sit and drop the ball. The pit bull mix is also a fan of lounging and giving sloppy kisses. He came to the shelter earlier this month as a stray with his buddy Solo, which led to his name being Han. He is a healthy, active dog that does well around children and adults.

Sister and brother, Bella and Malcolm, arrived at the shelter earlier this month weighing less than one pound each. Gwinnett County Animal Shelter Volunteer Coordinator, Staci Miller, say the shelter is not conducive for kittens that size, "they went to a foster home until they were old enough to return back here." The duo is now back at the shelter sharing a pen waiting on their forever home. Miller, says they do not need to go to the same home, but it would be nice, "they play very well independently, but they have been by each others side since they were born."

The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter is gearing up for their 'Clear the Shelter' event, and they're still looking for pet-friendly vendors to join in on the day. The event will take place on Saturday, August 17th from 11 AM to 4 PM at the shelter located on Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. The event will include free adoptions and family-friendly activities. If you are interested in getting involved you can contact Staci Miller at (770) 339-3200.

