LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Mars, an American pit bull, and Arizona, a domestic short haired feline, are waiting at Gwinnett County Animal Welfare to find their forever homes.

My Lawrenceville News powered by 11Alive has partnered with the animal shelter to highlight these pets. This weekend only, Mars and Arizona are available for free adoptions.

The adoption fees at the animal welfare center are usually $30 for cats and $45 for dogs, plus a $25 mandatory microchip.

Also, be sure to check out the South Gwinnett Pet Fest event on Saturday, March 23 at Lenora Park. Gwinnett County Animal Welfare will be giving away 500 free rabies vaccinations. There will also be children's activities, food vendors and more during the event.

