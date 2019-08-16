GWINNETT, Ga. — River is a one-year-old domestic short-haired cat that came to the shelter in July. River recently gave birth to three kittens, but unfortunately, none of them survived.

Gwinnett Animal Shelter Volunteer Coordinator, Staci Miller says she is known for being initially shy. “Once you get to know her, she is such a sweetheart and opens up,” Miller says.

WXIA

10-year-old Striker is considered the old man of the crew. He has been at the shelter since March. Striker is known for being very treat-motivated, as well as a charmer. Miller suggests that Striker would do well in a home where he is the only dog because he loves attention.

“He is so smart and learns things so fast if you have treats. He is just a big ball of love”, Miller says.

WXIA

River and Striker are both available for free adoption this week.

