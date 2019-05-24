LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Meet Roxy, a 2-year-old female Pit-bull mix. She has been in the care of Gwinnett Animal Welfare since April of this year. She is heartworm positive but not to worry, Roxy will receive free treatment at the shelter. She is waiting to find a forever home.

Cupcake and Abby, are newly born female tabby's. They cute kitten are also ready to be adopted and loved. Cupcake and Abby makes will make great pets who will grow with your family.

WXIA

My Lawrenceville News powered by 11Alive has partnered with the animal shelter to highlight these pets. The adoption fees at the animal welfare center are usually $30 for cats and $45 for dogs, plus a $25 mandatory microchip.

This weekend only all adoption fees will be waived for Roxy, Cupcake, and Abby.

Also, be sure to stop by the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Become an Adoption Hero by rescuing a heartworm positive dog for free! Shelter dogs are at higher risk for the infection because stray and surrendered animals are less likely to receive proper veterinary care. Heartworm infection is treatable and your single act of heroism can change a life forever when you adopt one of these amazing dogs!