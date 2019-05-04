GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Topaz, a Labrador mix, and Old Man, a domestic short hair, are waiting at Gwinnett County Animal Welfare to find their forever homes. Topaz is described as very energetic and lively. Old Man, whose owner recently passed away, is a friendly feline who loves to chill and pur.

My Lawrenceville News powered by 11Alive has partnered with the animal shelter to highlight these pets. This weekend only, Topaz and Old Man are available for free adoptions.

The adoption fees at the animal welfare center are usually $30 for cats and $45 for dogs, plus a $25 mandatory microchip.

Also, be sure to visit the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare booth this weekend at the Atlanta Pet Expo. The expo will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 & 7. All pet owners will receive free rabies vaccinations for their pets.