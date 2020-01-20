LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A variety of services will be closed in Gwinnett County on Monday, Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

Closed:

Open:

The United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County will be honoring the late civil rights leader with a parade and service events.

The parade begins at 11 am and will start at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville, ending at Moore Middle School.

The federal holiday celebrating the civil rights leader is observed on the third Monday of January each year. The first federal MLK Day was observed on the third Monday of January in 1986.

