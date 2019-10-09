GWINNETT, Ga. — A new kind of workout in Gwinnett County is swapping our weights for strollers. The FIT4MOM Fitness program focuses on strengthening a woman's mind and body during prenatal and postnatal periods.

The owner of the Lanier location, Tanisha Fritz says they want the program to provide mothers with parenting support through exercise. The outdoor classes kicked off this summer outside of the mall of Georgia. On Monday, September 9th the organization held a free class to welcome new moms to the new location.

The FIT4MOM Lanier program is apart of the national FIT4MOM franchise which boasts itself as the leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program designed to provide fitness classes and a network of support for motherhood.

FIT4MOM Lanier offers a variety of stroller encouraged classes including:

Stroller Strides - A total-body conditioning workout designed for moms with kids in tow.

- A total-body conditioning workout designed for moms with kids in tow. Stroller Barre - A 45-minute low cardio and strength interval class.

- A 45-minute low cardio and strength interval class. Strides 360 - A HIT workout designed to increase your endurance, speed, and agility.

WXIA

This week the exercise group is offering free classes. You can sign up here and check out the full schedule here.

