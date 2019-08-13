GWINNETT, Ga. — Kidsignment started 25 years ago as a sell, buy, and trade garage sale at Jeri Cunningham’s home in Lilburn. Over the last two decades, the makeshift consignment shop has grown to attract thousands becoming the largest consignment sale in Georgia and one of the largest in the country according to the founder, Jeri Cunningham.

Cunningham began selling items out of her home in the fall of 1994 when she had a two-year-old and ran into problems finding quality children’s products at a good price, “it just wasn’t cost-effective to get clothes and toys for a growing child, and I didn’t have family that lived nearby to get hand-me-downs."

The semi-annual sale happens every spring and summer at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds offering families and parents the opportunity to buy and sell gently used children items. Products include anything from clothing and shoes to car seats and books. Sellers make 70% of the profit for each item, and Kidsignment makes 30% to cover operating costs. Any items not picked up by sellers after the sell are donated to Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc.

Cunningham says she still can’t believe how much it’s grown, “I’ve had people shopping my sale since it first began and now their children are shopping for their children. I’m just so grateful for all of the support we’ve had over the years.”

Kidsignment is open August 13 – 14 from 9 am to 9 pm, Aug. 15 from 9 am to 7 pm, and Aug. 16 from 9 am - 6 pm. You can find more information about specific sales here.

