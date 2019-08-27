LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Nestle will close its Lawrenceville distribution center as the company changes its distribution model.

The Georgia Department of Labor's website shows that 111 people will be laid off when the facility closes in October.

This facility, located near Coolray Field, was part of Nestle's Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) network that handled its pizza and ice cream business.

This layoff in Lawrenceville is just one of many that will occur nationwide.

Nestle spokesperson Laura Davenport told 11Alive that about 4,000 employees will be impacted by Nestle's transition to a warehouse model for its pizza and ice cream business.

"Nestle issued a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notice for a distribution center in Lawrenceville," Davenport said in an email to 11Alive.

"This notice corresponds with an announcement Nestle made earlier this year on simplifying the route-to-market for our Pizza and Ice Cream businesses."

"This transition is part of the company's broader efforts to transform its organization to accelerate growth and win in the market," Nestle said.

11Alive went to the distribution center to speak to some of the laid-off employees but was not able to get comments.

Vice President of Economic Development for Partnership Gwinnett Andrew Carnes said that Nestle's decision to layoff their employees is not completely bad news for Gwinnett County or those who will be losing their jobs.

"Nestle is changing with the times, but we see this as a positive thing for Gwinnett County," he said.

Carnes said the people who Nestle is laying off will "receive a different skill set."

"We have a team assembled that is helping these people find additional jobs. We are actually introducing them to new companies that are located in Gwinnett County as well as the surrounding region."

Carnes told 11Alive that Amazon, OS National and Barco will provide those who are laid off with new opportunities and a new skill set.

