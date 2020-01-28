LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Lawrenceville is delivering new 95-gallon roll-out style trash carts to its customers throughout this week

Customers that live in the 30046 zip will receive the new cart. The city is updating carts to maintain cleanliness, become more user-friendly, and improve efficiency and safety.

Cleanliness: Roll-out carts, such as these, with attached lids, help keep odors in and vermin and animals out. The attached lid helps prevents spills while keeping our streets clean and aesthetically pleasing.

Roll-out carts, such as these, with attached lids, help keep odors in and vermin and animals out. The attached lid helps prevents spills while keeping our streets clean and aesthetically pleasing. User-Friendly: Rolling carts have wide handles, a large lifting ledge on the lid, a foot tilt area on the back of the cart body, and large wheels for easy tilting and maneuvering while moving the cart.

Rolling carts have wide handles, a large lifting ledge on the lid, a foot tilt area on the back of the cart body, and large wheels for easy tilting and maneuvering while moving the cart. Efficiency & Safety: The addition of new carts will allow more efficient collection by our Sanitation Crews and will increase their safety.

According to the city, the arrival of the new carts will not affect the pickup day. Recycling services are provided by Latham Home Sanitation. Customers may obtain a bin by calling 770.554.0455. The city encourages customers to repurpose old cans.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER LAWRENCEVILLE STORIES:

I-85 South reopens in Gwinnett County after wreck that killed two people

Lawrenceville breakfast staple gets ready to re-open its doors

Calling all vinyl lovers to the brewery