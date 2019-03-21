LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Since the Christchurch Shooting in New Zealand, Gwinnett County has increased security around local Mosques in the area.

"Gwinnett County Police Department has taken action to secure the Mosque and protect them. Additional patrols are in there also," said Brian Whiteside, Gwinnett County Solicitor.

Today, Whiteside invited out the New Zealand Consul, and Gwinnett Muslim leaders to the county as an act of solidarity and a way to have an open dialogue.

This was an opportunity for the community as well to address their concerns.

Like Gwinnett County, New Zealand is a diverse country.

"We have 200 ethnicities and over 160 languages spoken in New Zealand," said Ian Latham, Consul of New Zealand.

For Consul Latham, this was a day to send a message worldwide.

"The message that it sends to me, which I will send to all New Zealanders, is that we are all one, that we all belong on the planet...and that people care around the world," Latham said.

