GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross man is now behind bars in Gwinnett County thanks to the work of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, the US Marshals.

30-year-old Karlton Sirmons is facing charges of murder for the deaths of 55-year-old Derrick Dennis and 30-year-old Josh Dennis. The two were uncle and nephew.

On Friday, Jan. 24, Sirmons was taken into custody at around 5 am at on Ruzelle Drive in south Atlanta. He was later booked into the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Sirmons has been charged with Felony Murder (2 counts) and Aggravated Assault (2 counts). He had previous active warrants for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon issued by another law enforcement agency.

