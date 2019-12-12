LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An alleyway turned into a hallway of healing salts and scrubs is providing shelf space exclusively for local crafters. Female owned and led NV Bath Body Bar prides itself on being a local business that promotes local businesses.

Owners Allisha Kelly and Dana Martin say their mission with the shop was to invite artists a place to pick a shelf and place their product.

"We believe local business is what sustains communities like ours, and there are no other places like this downtown that allow area crafters a spot to get their business known," Kelly said.

The body bar currently features 15 local artists and their products with items ranging from hemp-infused soaps to a do it yourself bath bomb and a scrub station where visitors can mix their own fragrance.

Inside NV Bath Body Bar

"In addition to being a place that promoted our local artists, we wanted to be a bath bar where people can pick and choose what they want," Kelly said. "So, for example, if you want a bath scrub with a lavender scent, but don't want actual lavender pieces in it - you can do just that."

Kelly added that they are constantly looking for and welcoming new and different products to be featured in the store.

"Most of the time, people just walk in off the street and ask if their product can be featured here," she said. "We have primarily female vendors, which speaks to our mission of a female-owned business empowering local business owners."

The shop opened a little over a year ago and is located in between McCray's Tavern and Local Republic on Perry Street and is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

