One person dead and an officer injured following morning crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, one person is now dead following an early morning accident on I-85 NB near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Officers were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash just after 1 am Wednesday morning. According to the Gwinnett Police Department, one of the vehicles was on fire when authorities arrived. A responding officer was injured when he was pulling one of the drivers from the burning vehicle. That driver later died while on the way to the hospital. The officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.
One fire truck, three ambulances, one Battalion Chief, and one Air and Light truck were used in the rescue. The roadway was cleared by 5am.
This story will be updated.
