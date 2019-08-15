LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined a Lawrenceville electronics packaging manufacturing company $161,020 for violations including combustible dust to accumulate on surfaces, according to a report from the federal agency.

OSHA inspected Elma Electronic in Lawrenceville in February and March. That is when they discovered that employees were at risk for amputation, electrical equipment was not properly labeled and portable fire extinguishers were not visually inspected monthly, according to the report.

Elma Electronic President Shan Morgan told 11Alive that he and his team are willing to take responsibility and take the appropriate measures to ensure

"We are committed to our employees' safety," Morgan said.

Morgan said that many of these issues were pointed out in their old facility. They have since moved into a new facility.

"In our new facility, we are 100 percent committed to a safe environment," he said.

Morgan also told 11Alive that some of the violations are "closed issues" because they are no longer in the old facility.

"In the new building, we fixed the issues that we had with equipment operation," he said.

The company has 15 days from the receipt of the citations to comply, request a meeting with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings.

Morgan said that he will be meeting with OSHA officials Monday in order to further discuss these violations.

