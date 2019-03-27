LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Monday, the Lawrenceville-Duluth Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi dropped by the Gwinnett County Veterans Resource Center with loads of clothes and shoes.

"We have a lot of member in our chapter that our Veterans. And those veterans, we swore to give back," Fredrick Hinton said.

Hinton served in the United States Army, through his organization the Lawrenceville Duluth Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi he ensures local Veterans are taken care of.

Monday's donations aren’t the first time they've donated, but according to the center's director Danny Hinton, it's probably one of the largest they’ve received from the organization so far.

"I am proud of them and they are a bunch of veterans so it's all about vets helping vets," Hinton said.

Since Gwinnett County Veterans Resource Center opened its doors in 2014 they have served over 9,000.

The veterans center helps not only former service members but their families as well. Everything from food to tools to help Veterans gain employment is offered.

Kappa Alpha Psi's donation of suits, clothes and bus passes aims to help any veteran who is job searching and needs to get around.

