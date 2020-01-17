LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — After being closed for five months, The Peachtree Cafe will open its doors just a couple of hundred feet away from its original location.

The popular Lawrenceville diner had to temporarily close at the end of August to prepare for its move into the first phase of SouthLawn, a $200 million mixed-use development across 32-acres of property in the City's immediate Downtown district.

Peachtree Cafe’s new location is only a short walk from its old location at 30 S Clayton St. The new location has some new menu items, patio dining, a group dining room, and a coffee bar and lounge.

Restaurant staff is still adding the final touches to prepare for its grand re-opening on January 31st, but co-owner of Peachtree Cafe, Victor Erazo says they are working to create a 'homey' vibe.

Peachtree Cafe's new location

"We have always tried to create a warm and cozy environment and we want to continue to have that at our new location with the addition of some new menu items and restaurant features," adds Erazo.

Erazo's partner, Nardo Sanmartin, says what makes this Lawrenceville staple different than other diners is its fusion of Latin and American cuisine with menu highlights like crepes and seasonal waffles.

Peachtree Cafe cuisine

"I think the variety of food and the technique that we use is what makes us unique. All of our ingredients are hand-selected and thoughtfully prepared," says Sanmartin.

There is also a second restaurant located in Peachtree Corners at 3975 Holcomb Bridge Road. The spot features a similar menu to the Lawrenceville location including beer and wine.

Hours for the Lawrenceville location will be standard starting Jan. 31st:

Monday - Friday: 6AM - 3PM

Saturday & Sunday: 7AM - 3PM

