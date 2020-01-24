LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — 10-week-old Mango has been at a foster home since she was found but is now old enough to return to the shelter for adoption.

She was with her siblings in the foster home, so shelter staff says she is young enough that she would probably do well in most any home with other animals. According to shelter staff, Mango is considered the chatty Kathy of the cat room.

Michelle Watson with the Gwinnett Animal Shelter says Mango is playful and curious like most kittens, "she's ready to play and explore...she's just a fun cat to be around."

WXIA

Buddy is a 12-year-old male that loves to relax and hang out with his people. Michelle says she took him to visit a nursing home recently and he did extremely well, "He just loves it and the elderly residents adored him. He would sit his head on their lap and just hang out with them."

Watson adds that she thinks Buddy would do well with older children, adults, and seniors.

WXIA

Both Buddy and Mango are available right now at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

